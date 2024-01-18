Annette Bening Talks Getting Fit for Catwoman Costume, Turning Down Batman Movie

Annette Bening talks more about why she dropped out of Tim Burton's Batman Returns - and the Catwoman costume was a big factor.

Annette Bening was the actress originally cast as Catwoman in Tim Burton's Batman Returns – Michelle Pfeiffer only took over the role when Bening had to drop out at the last minute, due to pregnancy.

In the years since Batman Returns was released, film fans have been treated to a steady drip of anecdotes about production on the Batman sequel. The latest anecdote is from Bening herself, as she reveals how far she went with getting into the Catwoman costume, as well as her current feelings on what it was like to turn down the film.

"You know what happened was I got pregnant – Yeah I did [laughter] – and I mean it was so surprising because I was trying to get pregnant, and I had never been pregnant, so I didn't know how long it was going to take. It didn't take very long [laughs]. So then I was supposed to do Batman, and I didn't want to announce my pregnancy – because of course you never want to do that early for obvious reasons. So, I was actually measured for my catsuit."

It was that measurement session for Catwoman's costume that finally put Bening's back against the wall. It was clear that the restrictive suit wasn't going to be something she could keep on for very long before the pregnancy made it an impossible garment to wear. So, she had to confess the truth:

"They did a whole body cast in those days – I'm sure they wouldn't have to do it that way now. But then in those days, they would do an entire body cast – and then I had to call Tim Burton and say 'I'm having a baby.'"

Even though she may have regretted dropping out of Batman Returns, Annette Bening acknowledges that Michelle Pieffer "Knocked it out of the park with that whip. Wow!"

Crazily enough, this wasn't the only turn of fate that seemed to push Michelle Pfieffer into the role of Selina Kyle/Catwoman; Blade Runner starlet Sean Young was originally cast as Vicki Vale in Burton's Batman (1989), but had to drop out after falling off a horse in rehearsals. Young then campaigned heavily (obsessively?) to get the Catwoman role in the sequel. She went as far as trying to contact both Burton and Michael Keaton – as well as appearing on TV (The Joan Rivers Show) in a homemade Catwoman costume to lobby for the role in public.

After seeing what happened with Michelle Pieffer's career after Batman Returns, the battle for Catwoman's costume was clearly worth it.