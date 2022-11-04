Michael Keaton Endorses Joe Biden: "I'm Frigging Batman"

The 2020 election is happening in less than two weeks, so celebrity endorsements are starting to come out in full force. Earlier today, legendary director Mel Brooks released his first-ever political video and explained why he's endorsing Joe Biden. As it turns out, he's not alone. Michael Keaton, who is best known to our readers for playing Batman, also released a video urging the people of his home state, Pennsylvania, to vote Donald Trump out of office.

"You can act like you don’t want to listen to me and I wouldn’t blame you, but let’s be honest… I’m frigging Batman. When this pandemic occurred, the current occupant of the White House had the information that could have saved lives and helped not just Pennsylvania, but people all across the county." He added, "I couldn’t sleep at night if I walked into that booth and didn’t vote for Joe Biden."

You can view the actor’s full video at the top of the page or click here.

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host asked Keaton if he could confirm that the actor will play Batman in The Flash movie. Keaton said he couldn't, but did admit there have been talks. Keaton also joked that "all 127" previous "Batmen" will appear in the movie then declared himself to be the best Batman.

Speaking of comic book movie stars getting political, Captain America star Chris Evans recently launched the non-partisan website, A Starting Point.

"It's not that I'm specifically drawn to politics. It's just when you look around, you try to figure out how can you help," Evans said. "Ultimately, it sounds like Evans feels an obligation to use his platform in a powerful and important manner.

"There's a lot of things you can do as an actor with your name. I could be making booze — I don't discourage anyone from doing that, I love booze — but there's no denying that I played a certain character, and it just so happens to align with part of my nature in terms of being someone who is politically involved and who cares about the well being of people in this country. You have to use your platform to do more than just retweet things."

Evans was also joined by many of his Avengers co-stars this week for a "Voters Assemble" fundraiser to help Biden.

