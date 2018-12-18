The 29% Off ‘Batman: The Complete Animated Series’ Blu-ray Box Set Deal is Back

Are you one of the few Batman fans left on the planet that hasn’t picked up the Batman: The Complete Animated Series Deluxe Limited Edition Blu-ray box set? if so Amazon has brought back the $79.99 deal that drops the price by 29%. It could end at any moment, so jump on it while you can.

If you are unfamiliar, the Deluxe Limited Edition Blu-ray box set includes three mini Funko Pop figures of Batman, Harley Quinn, and the Joker as well as all 109 episodes of the series on Blu-ray and digital (Batman: The Animated Series and The New Batman Adventures), the animated feature films Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman and Mister Freeze: Sub Zero, a deluxe art book, and loads of special features.

On a related note, if you don’t own Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy, today is definitely the day to remedy that as well. Amazingly, you can score the Special Edition Blu-ray with Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, over 90 minutes of special features, and five original villain prints from Mondo for only $15.99 at Walmart while the sale lasts.

This is an all-time low price, so grab it while you can. Keep in mind that free 2-day shipping is available on orders of $35 or more. You can also order online and pick it up in your local store. Either way, you’re guaranteed to get it before Christmas. If you’re looking for something to bring the total over $35, Walmart has a whole bunch of holiday deals going on right now. You can shop them all right here.

