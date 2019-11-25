Titans Artist Reveals Unused Batman Logo for Iain Glen

Titans is speeding towards that final episode of Season 2. All those threads are coming to a head and one that fans are wondering about is how Batman will play into a final confrontation. One of the artists associated with the show revealed an unused Batman logo for the actor who plays Bruce Wayne. In an ideal world, maybe Iain Glen would be stalking around scenes with that large Bat-Insignia on his chest. The work by Rhys Yorke is subdued but also very referential to some of the most popular takes on The Dark Knights’ signature symbol. Things have been testy within the Titans fanbase when it comes to Batman’s treatment in the show this season. People have been quick to criticize, but he’s here to stay. Showrunner Greg Walker had hinted about the increased role for Glen in the past. But, at it’s core this is still a story centered around the younger heroes.

“He’s still Batman,” Walker told TheWrap. “We just don’t see him with the cape and cowl running around, and the bat signal.”

One of the biggest thrills I had working on Titans Season 2, was having the opportunity to design a new symbol for Batman. I tried not to… pic.twitter.com/rYlDFNxhiF — Rhys Yorke (@RhysYorke) November 22, 2019

There’s a reason why The Caped Crusader can’t appear suited up in the series. But, those protocols don’t involve DC or Warner Bros. and their character restrictions at all.

Walker also said, “We see versions of Bruce that are in the conscious world and we see manifestations of Bruce that are, at times, not rooted in reality. People’s imaginations of Bruce take on their own form. Bruce is many things to many people. A limitation of the show is we can’t have Batman. So we try to turn that into a lot of possibilities of kind of exploring Bruce, and all the dimensions of Bruce.”

Like it or not, Batman (Bruce Wayne) is still pretty core to the series overall. Walker went deeper into that idea with us recently.

“Well Bruce was a huge character on our show last year, you just didn’t see him, I mean for the most part,” Walker offered. “For Dick, he was omnipresent and it felt like we really needed to dive into Dick’s relationship with Bruce to really understand Dick better. I was really excited as a writer to go into Bruce Wayne. There’s been so much done about Batman but there’s not a ton about about being Bruce Wayne… Bruce is really awesome at being Batman, he’s kind of crappy at being Bruce.”