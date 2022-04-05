Batman Unburied Starring Black Panther’s Winston Duke As Bruce Wayne Get A Release Date





Batman Unburied has a release date for Winston Duke’s debut as Bruce Wayne. Spotify is bringing The Caped Crusader to the platform on May 3rd. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the David S. Goyer-written show. The tech giant is billing Batman Unburied as the “largest simultaneous launch” to date. It’s easy to see why Spotify would bet big on The Dark Knight. It’s a good time to be Bruce Wayne right now as the DC Comics hero is coming off a successful stint in theaters with The Batman. Warner Bros. realized there were other avenues to be addressed and partnered with WebToon and Spotify to get the Waynes onto platforms that had been under-utilized.

“With the global launch of Batman Unburied, we are excited to bring the iconic franchise and the legacy of Batman to our hundreds of millions of listeners around the world,” Dawn Ostroff, Chief Content & Advertising Business Officer said in a statement. “Through our extraordinary partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, we have the unique opportunity to usher in a new era of the universally beloved DC Super Heroes through the world of audio, voiced by all-star casts. The power of podcasts has never been more evident than it is with David Goyer’s spine-chilling soundscape masterpiece that tells the transcendent story of the one and only Bruce Wayne.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Renee Montoya reporting for duty 🦇 5.3.2022 #BatmanUnburied the audio series. Trailer out now. Listen free, Only on @Spotify 🦇 https://t.co/BgIsgk1oTL pic.twitter.com/rZlVxbZl63 — Jessica Marie Garcia (@JessMarieGarcia) April 5, 2022

“As we continue to see explosive growth in podcasting around the world, we are thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. to build this slate of programming drawn from the worlds of DC and WB,” Ostroff previously mentioned when the project was announced. “We could not be more excited to be working with Robert, Peter and the entire Warner Bros. and DC teams to deliver new exclusive stories to the more than 286 million Spotify users.”

“Warner Bros. has been synonymous with compelling and unforgettable storytelling for nearly a century, and we’re continuing to expand that legacy across all types of media platforms for our fans,” Robert Steele and Peter Girardi agreed in a joint statement. “Spotify’s deep engagement with its consumers and commitment to prioritizing their podcast vertical makes them an ideal partner in this endeavor. We’re excited to bring beloved characters and franchises from DC and Warner Bros. into this new world and to use our storytelling prowess to redefine what’s possible in the scripted audio space.”

Spotify added a synopsis for the series: “When audiences meet Bruce Wayne he is a forensic pathologist, working in the bowels of Gotham Hospital and tasked with examining the victims of The Harvester, a gruesome serial killer preying on Gotham’s citizens. Not only will the superhero be forced to face his own mental demons, but he will also have to overcome them in order to save the citizens of Gotham as his alter-ego, Batman.”

Are you excited about the Batman podcast? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!