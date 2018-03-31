‘Batman V Superman’: Zack Snyder Confirms Icarus Double Meaning

In certain circles, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice is considered a masterpiece, with fans still dissecting every element of the film even two years later. Amidst two fans discussing a piece of dialogue relating to the Greek myth of Icarus flying too close to the sun with wings made out of wax, Snyder confirmed this was also a play on the phrase “The Last Son of Krypton,” a moniker for Superman. Check out the interaction in the tweet below.

The exchange took place on Vero, with one fan asking for clarification on Luthor’s dialogue, “You flew too close to the sun,” with another user offering insight into the reference. With Snyder being tagged in the conversation, he added, “That’s right, also ‘son’ as in ‘Last Son of Krypton.’ Big fan of double meaning.”

The story of Icarus is used as a cautionary tale of being too ambitious, as it was his ambition that caused him to fly too close to the sun, only for the heat from the star to melt his wings and cause him to come crashing back to earth. In regards to Snyder’s reference, Luthor’s dialogue could also be interpreted literally, as it’s directed at Zod, implying that he got too close to the Last Son of Krypton and was killed in the process.

This exchange is only one instance of Snyder offering fans more meaning to the film, as he also recently described his decisions related to a piece of narrative referring to a “beautiful lie” perceived by Batman.

In the film, Batman’s origins of falling into a hole filled with bats is revisited, with a line about the “beautiful lie” of the light that exists above the darkness. This is an example of Batman’s stark outlook on life and his binary vision of right and wrong, good and evil. In the real world, unfortunately, there is no all-encompassing justice, or “light,” as even shadows can lurk in that light.

“The idea that, in the dream, the righteous man, the good man, seeks justice but that quest for justice lead him into darkness and his own moral code is in question or may only be a construct of his grief,” the director shared. “So the lie of the light becomes justice = light. For Batman, it’s the opposite.”

Given his departure from the most recent entry into the DC Extended Universe, we won’t expect to see many comments from him about the bigger meanings of Justice League.

