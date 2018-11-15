‘Batman v Superman’: Zack Snyder Reveals Why Superman Didn’t Use His Powers to Find Martha

A lot of people slam Zack Snyder’s DC Extended Universe, but years after their releases, both Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice remain highly debated and discussed pieces of superhero movie culture, with Snyder himself recently opening the door wider than ever into his thoughts, plans, and all those secret references built into his DC movies.

So Snyder answered two questions for us. One about Wonder Woman in the Knightmare Scene and the scene in BvS where Clark starts to search for Martha but hears the voices 🤭 pic.twitter.com/6zdnfBqIyd — John Aaron Garza 🦅🌙 (@Ser_Jon_Arryn) November 6, 2018

As you can see above, Snyder was once again doing some unexpected Q&A work regarding Batman v Superman, and answered to big questions that @Ser_Jon_Arryn then shared with fans. When asked where Wonder Woman is during the pivotal “Knightmare ” sequence of the film, Snyder revealed that, “No, she’s not around at that point.”

Does that suggest that Wonder Woman would’ve been killed at some point in Justice League‘s fight against Darkseid? The answer begets another question…

However, when asked about yet another questionable choice in Superman logic (why he didn’t use his powers to find and save Martha Kent from Lex Luthor’s goons), Snyder had this to say:

“It is a green screen shot. He flies up above the city and hovers. The camera begins to rotate around him as he hears the Cries of citywide crime going on and as we get closer, he is in pain because he knows if he try’s to find her this way, he will have to ignore the countless crimes going on in the two cities and the world.”

You can question this interpretation of Superman’s powers from a fanboy perspective, but you cannot deny the level of thematic consistency and connectivity in Snyder’s DCEU storyline.

One of Man of Steel‘s earliest scenes is a young Kal-El / Clark Kent at school in Smallville, during a traumatic moment. Young Clark is hiding in a closet, trying in vain to drown out the sounds of all the people and things that are bombarding his super-senses. It’s his mother Martha that comes to his aid, teaching Clark to imagine himself as an island, and drown out all the noise of the world around him. In that sense, this moment of Superman trying to find Martha in Batman v Superman would be a great callback, as Superman’s frantic emotion would overwhelm his ability to focus – yet another calculation Lex Luthor would’ve made, further demonstrating his terrible tenacity and intellect. This reading of even a small moment in Batman v Superman shows how deep Snyder went forming the story – whether he gets proper credit for it, or not.

