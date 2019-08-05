Batwoman EP Confirms Kate Will Be Jewish

Batwoman is coming to The CW this fall with her own solo series after a brief debut during last fall’s “Elseworlds” crossover, and while the hero’s story won’t be an exact adaptation of the DC Comics it’s based upon, the Arrowverse series is sticking pretty close to the source material when it comes to Gotham’s newest defender. Not only will Kate Kane/Batwoman be an out lesbian, but she’ll be Jewish as well.

During The CW’s Batwoman presentation at the Television Critics Association press tour on Sunday, Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries confirmed that Kate Kane will be a Jewish woman and will be presented that way, even if it’s only one part of who she is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Kate Kane is a Jewish woman,” Dries said. She went on to explain that, while her religious background is “not a huge thing” in terms of overall story, they are looking for ways to make it clear that her Jewish identity is represented on screen.

This present, but low-key approach to Kate’s Jewish identity seems to be very much in keeping with how it’s handled in the comics as well. Religion, generally-speaking, isn’t known for being a big part of Batman’s corner of the DC Comics universe, but when it comes to Batwoman, her faith is a notable part of who she is. In DC Infinity Holiday Special from 2006, readers get to see how faith impacts Kate’s life when readers see her celebrating Hanukkah with Renee Montoya on Christmas Eve just before the pair share a kiss. With the CW maintaining Kate’s Jewish identity, she become the third main character in the Arrowverse to be Jewish, behind the late Martin Stein/Firestorm from Legends of Tomorrow and Felicity Smoak from Arrow.

Dries’ approach to Kate’s religion is also notable for its “part of the whole” approach as it is also how the series will deal with Kate’s sexuality Batwoman will be the first superhero television series to center around an openly-lesbian main character, but Dries was clear at San Diego Comic-Con last month that while the character’s sexuality is important and the show will not shy away from it, it’s only part of who Kate Kane is.

“What’s important to us is Kate being gay is just another one of her traits, and we’re not going to make it that huge in the story apart from the fact that when she falls in love, it’s with a woman,” Dries said.

Batwoman will premiere Sunday, October 6th at 8/7c on The CW.

Are you excited that Kate Kane/Batwoman will be Jewish on The CW series? Let us know in the comments below.