‘Batwoman’ Pilot Reportedly Begins Filming in March

It appears that the Batwoman pilot is going to start production in but a matter of weeks, according to recent reports. Production-tracking blog Hollywood Buzz first reported that the pilot will begin filming in March.

According to the blog, the pilot is set to film in Vancouver, Canada, just as the other shows a part of The CW‘s Arrowverse. The project is set to be helmed by showrunner Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries).

Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) first premiered in this year’s “Elseworlds” crossover on The CW, a three-night event across three shows. Ahead of her character’s live-action debut, Rose talked to EW about what it meant to be the one to bring Batwoman to life.

“The fact that she is an outwardly gay superhero, which is something growing up I would’ve loved to have seen on my TV, was a big deciding factor as to why I was so passionate about the role,” Rose said. “This [role] just meant a lot more to me because I could relate in so many ways and, at the same time, felt like this was a job that would give me a purpose every day coming into work beyond just getting to live my dream, which is acting, and would be far more rewarding than anything I’ve done in the past.”

The full synopsis for Batwoman can be found below.

“Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane (Rose) soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian andhighly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.”

