Batwoman Pilot Ordered to Series at The CW

The CW just brought on a lot more girl power: Batwoman has been ordered to series, likely stepping into the spot vacated by Arrow when the original Arrowverse series ends its run halfway through the 2019/2020 season. In addition, the Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene is going to series, along with Nancy Drew. Batwoman stars The Meg‘s Ruby Rose in the title role as Kate Kane (no relation to Katy Keene), Bruce Wayne’s cousin and the first lesbian superhero to star in her own TV series. The character was first introduced during December’s “Elseworlds” crossover series and has long been considered a lock to earn a full season order.

“Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane (Rose) soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope,” the series’ official synopsis reads.

“She is more fun because she’s a billionaire, she has ladies that love her,” Rose said before the Arrowverse crossover went live. “I think, for the most part, crossover-wise, she’s swaggy. She always knew who she was, but she’s really coming into knowing who she is in the crossover, and with Batwoman as well. It’s not the first time she’s put on the suit.”

The series is expected to premiere at midseason, which would — at least in the minds of man fans — make Batwoman the replacement for Arrow, which is ending after ten episodes next year. The series is expected to air through the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and then end before 2020. A popular theory — and one that was popular before the end of the series was announced last month — is that Oliver Queen will sacrifice himself in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” to save the life of Barry Allen and, in turn, the multiverse. Batwoman is a character with a long history in the comics, and someone who has become increasingly popular since she was reintroduced in the year-long maxiseries 52.

The CW’s fall schedule will be announced at its 2019 Upfront presentation in New York on May 16.

