Batwoman: The Hunt for Alice is On in New Preview

Batwoman‘s first season has gotten into some complicated territory thus far, having to cover everything from Kate Kane’s (Ruby Rose) superhero origin story to the lead-up to “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. Now that the multiverse-shattering event has come and gone, Kate’s world is definitely changed forever — and now we know where things are going next. On Sunday, The CW released a preview for the series’ twelfth episode, which you can check out above.

Of course, the biggest question is what’s going on with Beth and Alice (both played by Rachel Skarsten), who began to experience bad migraines in the final moments of tonight’s episode. Given the fact that Beth – who was from some other corner of the multiverse – became stuck on Earth-Prime following “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, it’s understandable that some sort of sci-fi antics would be afoot. While it’s unclear exactly how things will play out, the fact that it’s being explored in Batwoman‘s grounded world is all the more exciting.

“That was really important to me as we were breaking the crossover is that I want to really keep the tone of our show in Gotham and very grounded.” showrunner Caroline Dries revealed in an interview last year. “We are just starting out, and our characters it’s not normal for them to interact with aliens and travel to different universes and stuff like that. So that is the first thing I brought up to the writers’ the major writers’ room as we were breaking the crossover, like, ‘This is the thing that’s important to me.’”

There’s also the notion of Kate’s potentially-romantic relationship with Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy), something that Alice kicked back up again in this week’s episode.

“I would say don’t give up hope on Kate and Sophie,” Dries explained earlier this month. “There’s a lot of drama coming up between them that I think will be new and interesting. And the major twist at the end of this episode, that’s going to have some huge domino effects going forward.”

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.