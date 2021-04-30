Batwoman Faces a New Challenge in "Within the Limitations” Synopsis

✖

The CW has released a new synopsis for "Within the Limitations", the fourteenth episode of Batwoman's second season. The synopsis, which you can check out the synopsis below, hints at a major new dilemma for Ryan Wilder/Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), particularly with regards to the ongoing battle surrounding Gotham's Snakebite street drug. Not only is the False Face Society currently trying to create a new strain of the drug, but it sounds like the citizens of Gotham will begin to retaliate about the absence of the drug in some unexpected ways.

"HUNGRY FOR MORE - Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) is faced with a new challenge when Gotham's Snakebite addicts become ravenous for more than the next fix. Also starring Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson. Rob Duncan directed the episode written by Ebony Gilbert and Maya Houston."

Of course, we know that Ryan has a personal stake in the Snakebite ordeal, after Black Mask (Peter Outerbridge) and the False Face Society kidnapped Ryan's ex, Angelique Martin (Bevin Bru), and forced her to create a new strain of the drug. Given that their relationship has already gone through ups and downs this season, that tumultuous situation will surely only make it continue.

"Ryan is definitely taking a turn in her life for the better," Martin told ComicBook.com in an interview earlier this year. "Prior to this whole Batwoman thing, I'd say they kind of were equal in a way. She went to jail for me to protect me, so she's kind of seen what it's like on the inside, [while] I'm on the outside doing sketchy things. We were kind of in a world where, maybe, [they] could have worked similar at close levels. Now that she's becoming Batwoman -- and of course, I don't know that -- her whole morale, her whole self-worth, her whole evolution has just been jump-started. Whereas Angelique's is still the same."

"We're going to be moving forward with someone who is exponentially growing, which is Ryan, and then someone like Angelique who really has a lot of self-work to do still, because she just hasn't had the chance or the knowledge or the opportunity to do. That is going to be a little tricky. Let's just say that. A little tricky.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. "Within the Limitations" will air on May 16th.