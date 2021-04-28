Batwoman: "Initiate Self-Destruct" Photos Released

The CW has released a huge batch of photos for "Initiate Self-Destruct", the upcoming twelfth episode of Batwoman's second season. While the photos don't reveal too much by way of the episode's plot, they do hint at another face-to-face interaction between Ryan Wilder/Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and Elizabeth Kane/Alice (Rachel Skarsten), who haven't really crossed paths since the season's midseason finale. While Batwoman and Alice appear to (for now) have a sort of truce, there's always a chance that that could evolve in unpredictable ways.

"What's interesting about that dynamic is that people do things, and sometimes they don't know how much it can affect other people. They blindly do things," Leslie told reporters during a virtual press event last year. "And I think that for a lot of Alice's life, she's done whatever she wanted to do, and there might have been one specific goal, but she didn't know how that goal impacted other people. I think this season is going to make her face a lot of the things that she has done in her past... Think about what Alice has been to the series. She has unleashed a lot of evil on Gotham, but the story never follows the homeless person that was in the alley that got affected by something she did. So now, she's being been met with the impact of her actions. It's definitely going to be a very interesting relationship between the two. It's definitely going to be a huge part of the season, in Ryan's journey, in Alice's journey."

You can check out the official synopsis for "Initiate Self-Destruct" below.

"WE ALL WEAR MASKS – Ryan (Javicia Leslie) is faced with a difficult decision that could expose her as Batwoman, creating a rift in the Bat Team. Meanwhile, Black Mask's (guest star Peter Outerbridge) plans for Kate Kane (Wallis Day) begin to unfold. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is reunited with someone from her past, and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) must decide where her loyalty lies. Also starring Dougray Scott, Nicole Kang, and Camrus Johnson. Glen Winter directed the episode with a story by Zack Siddiqui and teleplay by Jerry Shandy."

Batwoman airs Sundays on The CW. "Initiate Self-Destruct" will air on May 2nd at 9/8c on The CW, after a new episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow.