Batwoman: Kate Gets Her Wig in “Down Down Down” Photos

Batwoman is days away from debuting on The CW, but a new batch of photos indicate where the series is headed next. On Wednesday, The CW has released a batch of photos for “Down Down Down”, the third episode of the show’s season. The photos reveal quite a lot for the upcoming series, including the arrival of Tommy Elliot (Gabriel Mann), who comics fans know as the Batman villain Hush.

The photos also show quite a few of the show’s ensemble having some sort of drama in an elevator, which adds a whole other meaning to the title “Down Down Down”. One photo also shows Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) finally donning her red wig, something that fans have been eager to see in Batwoman‘s pre-“Elseworlds” timeline.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That’s gonna come up in Episode 3, when she really embraces her role as Batwoman,” showrunner Caroline Dries explained back in August. “She puts on that suit — as we can see in the pilot — because she’s trying to scare her enemy. She’s not necessarily trying to become Batwoman; she’s just trying to disguise her identity and be a fearful opponent to her nemesis…It’s an origin story, so it’s a gradual realization to ‘Oh, actually I’m gonna keep my own identity.”

Scroll through to check out the photos from the episode!

Tommy Elliot

Kate and Tommy

Kate

Kate and Jacob

Who You Gonna Call?

The Wig!

Elevator

Catherine

What’s Going On?