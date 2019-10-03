Batwoman: Kate Gets Her Wig in “Down Down Down” Photos

Batwoman is days away from debuting on The CW, but a new batch of photos indicate where the series is headed next. On Wednesday, The CW has released a batch of photos for “Down Down Down”, the third episode of the show’s season. The photos reveal quite a lot for the upcoming series, including the arrival of Tommy Elliot (Gabriel Mann), who comics fans know as the Batman villain Hush.
The photos also show quite a few of the show’s ensemble having some sort of drama in an elevator, which adds a whole other meaning to the title “Down Down Down”. One photo also shows Kate Kane/Batwoman (Ruby Rose) finally donning her red wig, something that fans have been eager to see in Batwoman‘s pre-“Elseworlds” timeline.

“That’s gonna come up in Episode 3, when she really embraces her role as Batwoman,” showrunner Caroline Dries explained back in August. “She puts on that suit — as we can see in the pilot — because she’s trying to scare her enemy. She’s not necessarily trying to become Batwoman; she’s just trying to disguise her identity and be a fearful opponent to her nemesis…It’s an origin story, so it’s a gradual realization to ‘Oh, actually I’m gonna keep my own identity.”
