Batwoman: Tell Me The Truth Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Tell Me the Truth,” the seventh episode of Batwoman‘s first season. The episode is expected to focus largely on Kate Kane’s (Ruby Rose) relationship with Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy). The pair, who were once lovers during their time at the military academy, are now in a vastly different situation with Sophie keeping her past a secret while also knowing Kate’s big one — that she’s Batwoman.

From the look of the photos, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) will also play a role in the episode as it was revealed in “I’ll Be Judge, I’ll Be Jury” that Alice has big plans for her twin sister Kate, plans that may involve trying to bring Kate into her mad, mad world with Mouse, the creepy young man Alice was held hostage in the home of as a child. Of course, if that plan goes awry, Alice does have a backup: a weapon that can pierce Batwoman’s armor.

You can check out the synopsis for “Tell Me The Truth” below and read on for photos from the episode.

“LIES AND LOYALTY — Kate (Ruby Rose) and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) must reconcile with their past as Kate questions just how much she can trust her former lover. Kate and Luke (Camrus Johnson) have an encounter with an old friend. Mary (Nicole Kang) grapples with the fate of the Kane family as Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis) seeks Jacob’s (Dougray Scott) help. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and a new cohort are in on yet another nefarious plan, but her motives are more than they seem.

Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Natalie Abrams.”

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. “Tell Me The Truth” will air on November 17th.

Mouse

Kate

The Rifle

Batwoman and Sophie

Kate and Mary

Mary and Kate

Mary

Kate

Jacob and Catherine

Catherine and Jacob

Kate

Sophie and Kate