Batwoman’s Latest Season Is Now Streaming on HBO Max

The latest season of The CW’s Batwoman officially has a new streaming home. This past weekend, the third season of the fan-favorite series made its way onto HBO Max. This means that fans can finally check out — or revisit — the latest batch of episodes. The new season sees Ryan Wilder / Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) now fully coming into her own as Gotham City’s protector, only for that to be complicated by the various trophies of Batman villains being unleashed on Gotham City. Joining Ryan in her crusade are Luke Fox / Batwing (Camrus Johnson), Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang), Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy), and Renee Montoya (Victoria Cartagena).

“So freaking epic,” Leslie said of the storyline in an interview shortly after the Season 2 finale. “Like literally a lot of your epic Batman villains, we have all of their weapons and they’ve all been released into the river and people are going to find [them] and you’re going to find the effects that these weapons have on these normal Gotham citizens and then becoming like these supervillains, and it’s just going to be so much fun. I can’t wait! I’m excited because we’re about to start shooting season 3 and I can’t wait to read the scripts and to see where it goes.”

Season 3 also sees the arrival of a number of new figures, including Ryan’s birth mother and half-brother, Jada Jet (Robin Givens), Marquis Jet (Nick Creegan), as well as Pamela Isley / Poison Ivy (Bridget Regan).

“I think I always had a feeling when we started this season that we never addressed Ryan’s biological parents and that would always end up being something that gets addressed in a very tricky Gotham way,” Leslie added. “Now that we know that there is a possibility or maybe just it is the truth that Ryan’s mother, her biological mother is still alive, I just am so excited for Season 3 because this is just a whole [new] world that we’ll be able to enter.”

“If I had to even say how I would feel, the first thing I would want to know is, ‘Why did you give me up?’” Leslie said. “So, I think that there’s always going to be that thought in the back of Ryan’s head, but I think that to know that there’s any person that she’s blood related to still alive that she could find, I think it would be very important to her. I think that her having a mom, a mother-daughter relationship with someone is very important for Ryan. So, I know that that’s probably going to be a huge part of her focus for next season, figuring out if Alice is lying. And if Alice is telling the truth, then finding out where her mother is.”

As mentioned above, Season 3 of Batwoman is now streaming on HBO Max.