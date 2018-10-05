Batman Star Ben Affleck Releases Statement on Addiction

Today marks a major moment for Ben Affleck, who completed his treatment for alcohol abuse this week.

The Justice League actor has been the subject of media scrutiny from paparazzi since entering rehab in August at the behest of Jennifer Garner, whom he’s currently in the process of divorcing. Affleck recently released a statement about his time in treatment on his own social media profile.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Affleck (@benaffleck) on Oct 4, 2018 at 12:48pm PDT

Here is Affleck’s statement in full:

“This week I completed a forty day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care.

“The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others.

“Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family. So many people have reached out on social media and spoken about their own journeys with addiction. To those people, I want to say thank you. Your strength is inspiring and is supporting me in ways I didn’t think was possible. It helps to know I am not alone. As I’ve had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure.

“With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me. I hope down the road, I can offer an example to others who are struggling.”

The actor has been keeping busy while focusing on his health, having recently been reported to meeting with Warner Bros. executives about his future plans.

Many fans are wondering if he will reprise his role as Batman in any upcoming DC Films projects, especially with Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix’s The Joker currently in production.

With production set to begin on the next Batman movie early next year, it’s a question of whether or not Affleck will return to play the role for a standalone film after appearing in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Writer and director Matt Reeves has played coy on who will don the cape and cowl, but recent reports suggest Affleck is eager to return to the role.

Hopefully we find out soon.