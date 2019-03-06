Ben Affleck Reveals How His Son Reacted to Him No Longer Being Batman

Ben Affleck finally revealed to the world earlier this month that he was through playing Batman for DC and Warner Bros., a move that many had expected for quite some time. Still, no matter how ready we thought we were for the announcement, the departure still broke a few hearts.

Of course, one of those broken hearts was Affleck’s seven-year-old son, Samuel, who has always loved that his dad was Batman. Samuel was certainly upset to learn that his dad wouldn’t play the role again, but it sounds like he took the news better than expected.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“He took the news okay. He kind of understands that there’s time for everything,” Affleck told ET Online during a new interview. “[Samuel] is not quite old enough to understand that I was gonna direct [a Batman movie], but I couldn’t figure out how to do it. I didn’t love it enough.”

Affleck went on to say that he simply explained to his son that it was time for someone else to take a turn as Batman, given that’s something Samuel could understand.

I just kinda stuck with like, you know, ‘It was my turn and now it somebody else’s turn,’” he said. “Because he understands turn taking.”

Affleck broke the news on Jimmy Kimmel Live a few weeks ago, saying that his reason for leaving was an inability to figure out how to bring the solo movie to life. He was originally signed on to write and direct the next Batman movie, in addition to reprising his role as the Caped Crusader.

“Yeah, I am. I have decided — I tried to direct a version of it, worked with a really good screenwriter, but couldn’t come up with a version,” Affleck told Kimmel. “Couldn’t crack it. So I thought it was time to let someone else take a shot at it, and they got some really good people.”

Of course, Affleck was replaced behind the camera by Planet of the Apes helmer Matt Reeves. At this time, an on-screen replacement for Batman has not been announced.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!