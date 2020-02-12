Watch Birds of Prey’s Margot Robbie and WWE’s Alexa Bliss Gush over Harley Quinn

Birds of Prey is getting rave reviews amongst DC fans, especially fans of the equally deadly and delightful Harley Quinn. Quinn is a huge part of the new Birds of Prey film, and she’s been popular in animation and in the comics for quite a while as well, so over the years, many have formed a love for the character. Two such people happen to be Margot Robbie, who brings her to life in the films, and WWE‘s own Alexa Bliss, who has even based some of her previous looks on the DC character. Bliss had a chance to interview the cast of Birds of Prey, and during the conversation, she asked why so many people are drawn to Harley.

‘She’s fun and she’s unpredictable and I think that just makes for a super entertaining character, and her former life as Harleen Quinzel was a gymnast, which gives her a different range of skills when fighting as well,” Robbie said. “She’s also a psychiatrist so she’s incredibly smart. She’s fascinating and funny, and fun and unpredictable.”

That’s when Bliss reveals Harley is her favorite character, and when Robbie asks her why she likes the character, it doesn’t take long for her to list several reasons why.

“I just love that she’s unapologetically herself, and like you said unpredictable, and I just love any persona, character, or person that can be themselves and not feel bad about it, and embrace it and embrace how different they are, and I’ve always been a big fan of that.”

Those are all qualities Bliss has embraced in the ring, and it’s made her one of the biggest WWE superstars around. Bliss happened to bring up the ring later in the interview, asking how Harley and Cassandra Cain would be as a tag team.

“She’s like, I think the size difference would work in our favor,” Robbie said. “There’s a cool bit where you can like slide through someone like a big dude’s legs and like I can throw something at his head and she’s also got amazing pickpocket skills, so I think like the whole slight of hand thing could just be an added advantage. I think people would look at the two of us and underestimate us, and they would be really sorry that they did.”

You can find the official description for Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) below.

“After splitting up with The Joker, Harley Quinn and three other female superheroes – Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya – come together to save the life of a little girl (Cassandra Cain) from an evil crime lord.”

Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is directed by Cathy Yan and stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan McGregor, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Bojana Novakovic, Jenelle McKee, Ali Wong, and Matthew Willig.

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is in theaters now.