There’s no character who defines what superheroes look and act like better than Superman. He was the character who codified the genre as a whole and has served as the gold standard for heroics ever since. Superman’s adventures have brought about some of the most iconic and defining moments in comic book history, but not all of those actions are remembered fondly. The majority of Superman’s memorable moments are looked back on with praise and enjoyment, but there are some that are so controversial, so divisive, and so downright polarizing that they still have the fandom picking sides like it’s an active war. Today, we’re looking at five of those moments, and honing in on exactly what makes them so fraught with conflict.

Videos by ComicBook.com

5) Jon Kent Being Aged Up

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The ultimate modern example of this phenomenon came about when Jon Kent, then Superboy, was unceremoniously aged from ten to seventeen years old, effectively transforming him into an entirely different character. The vitriol from fans was practically universal. Jon was the most popular and beloved addition to Superman’s cast in decades, advancing the Man of Steel’s character in a natural and new way. Then came this rug pull just when Jon was reaching incredible heights of popularity. Not only did fans lose out on seeing him develop, but Superman and Lois did too, and that was a tragedy that these heroes should never have had to live through.

The campaign to restore Jon’s age was, unfortunately, in vain, as he’s still an adult to this day. There are still fans who fight for this reversal, but most people have moved on, choosing instead to follow what DC is doing with Jon now. By this point, he’s been an adult longer than he was a kid, so while there’s still a vocal minority screaming that Jon needs to return to childhood, it’s more become a point of contention amongst fans rather than a unifier. The real reason this fight lasted so long is that DC clearly had no idea what to do with Jon until very, very recently, so I expect this split to heal over time as Jon finally becomes his own character again.

4) Red/Blue Superman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

If the previous entry was the perfect example of this split, then this entry is the best minor showcase of it. Back in the ’90s, superheroes across the board were replaced or rebranded with edgy new designs and harsh, sleek new directions. Azrael became a murderous Batman who wore armor, and Wonder Woman wore all leather, for crying out loud. Even Superman couldn’t escape it, as he found himself transformed into a being of pure energy, his powers totally altered and being forced to use a containment suit. Eventually, it was revealed that he had actually split into two versions of himself. One was red, and one was blue.

To this day, fans can’t seem to decide if they hate this redesign or look back on it with some comical nostalgia. This new direction for Superman is the peak of what the ’90s sought to do to superheroes, fundamentally altering them in an attempt to update them for a modern new world. This type of thing is always tricky, but it’s a hundred times more so with Superman, who is practically the face of the unchanging status quo. Altering an iconic character almost always results in something fans either love or hate, with very little ground in between. This is a great example of that with low stakes, where fans either find this new look a fun change of pace, or an affront to Superman himself.

3) Leaving Supergirl in an Orphanage

Supergirl is an iconic, beloved piece of Superman’s lore, but her origin hides a piece of his history that nobody seems to know what to do with. After Kara first landed on Earth, Superman decided that her staying with Clark Kent would raise too many questions, and since his parents were dead, Kara wound up living at an orphanage in Midvale. She would stay there for several real-world years, until she let herself be adopted and Supergirl was introduced to the world. However, many fans find it a hard pill to swallow that Superman of all people would leave the only other survivor of both his kind and family in an orphanage, but there’s some nuance here.

Fans usually take one of two stances here. One is that this is a moral failing on Clark’s part that came from inexperience and that should be brought up to show that he isn’t perfect. The other is acknowledging that this was clearly done for the real-world reason of keeping Supergirl a secret and away from Superman’s main adventures until the team could gauge fans’ reactions. It was literally a proving ground for her character. There have even been plenty of justifications added, from Kara choosing to stay amongst kids her own age to Clark being physically unable to raise her himself. Still, the phrase “Superman left her in an orphanage” is just hard to defend, and really only Mark Waid tries to do so from a writing perspective. Most fans choose to forget about this for many reasons, as it’s sure to bring up arguments.

2) Superman and Wonder Woman Dating

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

This is something that DC attempts to do every now and again, and the reason it’s so divisive is that it makes sense on paper. Superman and Wonder Woman are the faces of superheroes and superheroines, respectively, and also stand head and shoulders above the rest in terms of raw strength and abilities. They’ve always had a very strong relationship, although it has almost always been portrayed as platonic aside from when DC pushes the boundaries. They clearly love each other deeply, being close as few other heroes are, and are always compared when they come up, so it truly does make sense on paper, but only on paper, not on panel.

The reason that this remains so controversial is twofold. One is that both Clark and Diana have well-established relationships that stretch back to the beginning of their comics, and going against those often makes their new relationships feel temporary or done in spite of the standard. The second reason is that it’s rarely written well. Superman and Wonder Woman usually only end up together when parts of their characters are filed off or changed in some way, leading to what comes across as a boring pairing that exists because people think it should, not because they like it. This pairing definitely has its supporters, however, who are sure to fight for its place in history.

1) Superman Executing the Kryptonian Prisoners

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Without a doubt, the most controversial moment in Superman’s long history so far is when he chose to execute the three pocket dimension versions of General Zod and his cronies. They laid waste to their version of Earth, and even after permanently robbing them of their powers, Superman felt their risk to his home was too great, and he killed them with Kryptonite poisoning. This single moment has split the fandom like nothing else has, as nobody can seem to agree whether this was a tragic, heavy moment or one of the biggest character assassinations of all time.

Superman himself heavily regretted his actions, the stress of which caused him to create an alternate personality who acted out in his sleep, which caused him to exile himself from Earth for some time. However, while the comics have swept this far under the rug, fans still dig up this moment as the central point of argument for whether Superman refuses to kill or is willing to if there is no other choice. This moment is truly emblematic of John Byrne’s entire run on Superman, as his Superman would definitely act like this, but fans still must argue whether that version of the character is the agreed-upon standard, or a relic of a time long past.

Which Superman controversy do you think has split fans the most? Let us know in the comments below!