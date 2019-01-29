Halsey Is Excited About the ‘Birds of Prey’ Teaser

Fans are hyped about the first official look at Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), and it sounds like one musician is among them.

Singer-songwriter Halsey – who is days away from hosting Saturday Night Live – recently appeared to express her excitement for the film’s teaser footage on her Twitter account.

Halsey has some fairly unique ties to the world of DC Comics, previously voicing Wonder Woman in Teen Titans GO! To the Movies.

“[I’m a] huge comic fan. Been collecting comic books my entire life,” Halsey said of her Teen Titans role. “Actually, a huge fan of the original Teen Titans series before they rebooted to Teen Titans GO. I used to come home from school when I was in high school every day and watch Teen Titans. I was a massive fan so when they asked me to be involved it was a no-brainer.”

With Halsey being such a comic fan – and Birds taking on a very specific, glam rock aesthetic – fans will surely begin to speculate and hope that she could maybe make an appearance on the film’s soundtrack.

Birds of Prey will follow Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) joining forces, as they try to rescue Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from the villainous Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). The film, which will be directed by Cathy Yan, is certainly looking to be a one-of-a-kind entry in the DC Extended Universe.

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” Robbie said in a previous interview. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

“It’s really exciting, and even the process of going through getting the role and everything was a very different experience than I’ve typically been through,” Winstead explained shortly after being cast. “Being with the other actresses and a female director and just the whole energy behind this is so unique, so I’m really happy about that.”

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will debut in theaters on February 7, 2020. Aquaman is in theaters now. Upcoming DC films include Shazam on April 5th, Joker on October 10th, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.