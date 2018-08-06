‘Birds of Prey’ Fanart Images Vanessa Kirby as Black Canary

The Internet is buzzing with possibilities of who could star in DC’s Birds of Prey movie, and now one of those fancasts has been brought to life.

Artist atlant.99 recently shared a new piece on their social media, which imagines what Vanessa Kirby could look like as the film’s version of Dinah Lance/Black Canary. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As with some of atlant.99’s previous work, the end result is genuinely striking, and help some more apprehensive fans be able to picture Kirby in the role. (It also shows that Black Canary’s iconic fishnets and leather costume can translate into live-action pretty well, something that has been a topic of debate in recent years.)

While there’s no telling exactly who will be cast as Birds of Prey‘s Black Canary, Kirby has become a favorite choice for fans in recent weeks, especially after her scene-stealing role in Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Early rumors have suggested that Kirby is being eyed for the role, alongside Jodie Comer and Blake Lively.

Birds of Prey is set to see Black Canary, Huntress, Cassandra Cain, and Renee Montoya all joining Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) in some sort of ensemble scenario. While plot details are relatively slim, it sounds like the film will have a diverse cast, and is set to present a whole new angle of the DC Extended Universe.

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” Robbie said in a previous interview. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

Birds of Prey will be directed by Cathy Yan, and produced by Robbie alongside Kroll & Co Entertainment’s Sue Kroll and Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless. A version of the script was penned by Bumblebee‘s Christina Hodson.

Would you want to see Vanessa Kirby play Birds of Prey’s Black Canary? Let us know what you think in the comments below.