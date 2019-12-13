New Birds of Prey Clip Shown During The Game Awards

The 2019 Game Awards are making their debut tonight, and audiences are tuning in for new announcements and celebrations tied to the world of video games. In addition to the question of what will win Game of the Year or which new projects will be unveiled, DC fans had a very specific reason to tune into the event (and no, we’re not talking about the long-rumored Batman game). An exclusive clip from Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) debuted during The Game Awards on Thursday night, which showcased what fans can expect from the upcoming live-action film.

Birds of Prey‘s role in the event was teased earlier on Thursday, after The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley shared a photo of streamers CouRage and Valkyrae standing alongside Margot Robbie in costume as Harley Quinn. The involvement was then confirmed in an article in The Hollywood Reporter, which confirmed that an exclusive clip would be shown.

This is the third year in a row that The Game Awards have used their platform to promote a movie, after previously showing exclusive looks at Aquaman and Shaft.

“Every time we’ve put content out through [The Game Awards] we’ve seen that group take to social in a big way and start talking about our movie,” Warner Bros. exec VP of global digital marketing and chief data strategist Andrew Holtz told THR.

“Five or six years ago it felt like we were asking other parts of entertainment to please come be a part of this and now the tables have turned and the rest of popular culture wants to be in and around games,” Keighley added.

Birds of Prey will follow a team-up between Harley, Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), as they join forces against one of Gotham’s most vicious crime lords, Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

“You can expect something really fun and a bit wild and totally unique.” Winstead revealed in a recent interview. “Every day we were there, we were doing something that just felt really weird and funny and unlike anything else I’ve seen before in this genre. It was incredibly exciting to get to do that. We really got to work. We just played, and we had fun.”

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.