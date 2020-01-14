Birds of Prey TV Spot Reveals New Footage

We’re just a matter of weeks away from the release of Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), and the film’s second trailer gave fans a pretty epic look at what to expect. If you were left wanting more high-octane action and female badassery, a new TV spot might be right up your alley. On Monday, the film’s official Twitter account shared a brand-new teaser for the film, which featured a pretty hearty mix of new and previously-seen footage. The spot hints at the conflict between the Birds and Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Ewan McGregor), and features new sequences of Dinah Lance/Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez).

Let the mayhem begin. #BirdsofPrey is in theaters February 7. pic.twitter.com/5D0zfhawGL — Birds of Prey (@birdsofpreywb) January 14, 2020

Birds of Prey will follow an unlikely alliance between Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary, Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco), and Renee Montoya, as they join forces against one of Gotham’s most vicious crime lords, Black Mask.

“It’s an eclectic group, which I love, that everyone kind of has a distinct and different personality,” Robbie told reporters during a visit to the film’s set last year. “And coming from a different angle, I suppose, you’ve got Renee, whose set of morals… Her moral compass points a very different way to Harley’s and Canary’s. And everyone’s kind of got their own rule of ethics that they abide by, and they kind of conflict with each other, which I think is always interesting in an ensemble.”

“It really started with Huntress. I just loved Huntress,” Robbie revealed. “And with my initial kind of pitch on the story, I said I wanted to keep it quite contained and kind of get no bigger, no world-ending stakes. Like the stakes were as big as perhaps mafia level, or gang level. And that’s when I started reading a lot of Huntress comics, obviously coming from a mafia family, and found her story. Plus, I always gravitate — not always — but I do often gravitate towards a revenge story because it is so straightforward. But you are so clearly motivated, so I find myself getting on board with that mindset quite quickly, which is why. And then after Huntress, it kind of fleshed out from there which other members kind of counterbalance her revenge story. Harley’s version of what’s right and wrong, that’s how you kind of needed a more moral character like Renee Montoya. You kind of need a cop in there. Canary obviously is so crucial to the Birds of Prey. I really wanted to introduce her as well. And then Cass. Christina [Hodson], the writer, and I actually spoke about a lot of our favorite films and kind of wanted to pay homage to a few things. Léon: The Professional was one of them, and we just loved that relationship, the mentor and mentee. A very unexpected friendship there we kind of found ourselves gravitating towards, as well.”

What do you think of the latest Birds of Prey TV spot? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

