Birds of Prey: Margot Robbie Explains Why Cathy Yan is Perfect Director

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is set to hit theaters early next year, and bring a unique and intriguing side of the DC Extended Universe. Introducing an array of beloved characters to the big screen – as well as continuing the story of Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn – is certainly a tall order, one that director Cathy Yan is at the helm of. While Yan might not be a household name for mainstream audiences (her directorial debut, Dead Pigs, was released last year), those involved with the film are pretty excited by what she brings to the table. During a visit to the set of Birds of Prey earlier this year, Robbie – who also serves as a producer on the film – spoke about why Yan is the perfect director to bring the film to life.

“I actually saw Cathy’s film, Dead Pigs, which is an ensemble. I don’t think it’s been released yet, so I don’t know if everyone’s seen it, but it’s an ensemble cast as well,” Robbie explained. “The design of the film is stunning. I think it’s a very hard thing to do an ensemble piece and give everyone – with so little real estate onscreen – give them the time to understand them or see their point of view. And then, of course, seeing all their storylines interweaving, which is something that happens in this film. So, we looked for a director who could accomplish that in a satisfying and organic way, and I saw Cathy did that incredibly in Dead Pigs, so that obviously put her on our radar to begin with.”

“But we explored so many different directors,” Robbie continued. “I said I really want it to be a female director if that’s how it kind of comes together. But of course I don’t ever think you should force that, either. At the end of the day, it’s whoever’s the best person for the job. And we met with directors, both male and female, and Cathy gave the best pitch. She came in, she understood the piece, she elevated the ideas that we’d been working on and kind of took them to a place. And that’s kind of what you need your director to do, to take what you have and then elevate it to another level. And she did that. And I remember writing copious notes every time we spoke to someone, and Cathy came in and my page was like just a big smiley face. I was just like, ‘It’s perfect. She’s perfect for it.’ Yeah, so it was really exciting, that initial conversation.”

Birds of Prey also stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask, and Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz.

