Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Teases How He Has “Envisioned” Crossover with Henry Cavill’s Superman

Black Adam is officially less than a year from arriving in theaters, and fans are excited to see Dwayne Johnson’s take on the DC antihero fully realized. The character has gone toe-to-toe with a number of prominent DC characters over the years, including some pretty infamous run-ins with Superman. For years, there has been speculation as to whether or not Johnson could share the screen with Henry Cavill’s version of Superman — and it looks like the actor is hinting at what that could hypothetically entail. In a tweet, which you can check out below, Johnson retweeted a comic page from Doomsday Clock, which shows Superman and Black Adam meeting cordially. As he puts it, that page is “sorta” how he “envisioned” the crossover, except for the polite handshake.

Never. Wrong guy.#BlackAdam https://t.co/GKs4RjsYtX — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 11, 2021

“Hard to say, but I know that would be incredible if it ever did happen,” producer Hiram Garcia previously told Collider. “We certainly know the fans want it! All I can say is that we’re always listening to the fans and doing what we can!”

Garcia recently spoke to Variety about the current cut of Black Adam, and about his excitement in introducing the character to mainstream audiences.

“We just saw the director’s cut. I’m so excited,” Garcia explained. “Look, you get into this business and you have dreams of stuff you want to make, but I’ve always wanted to make a superhero [movie]. All of us – me, Dany [Garcia], and DJ have had a dream of doing it. So to finally have our superhero movie and to see the first cut of it and realize that we’ve got something special here? I think the fans are going to love it, and I think with the piece we released at DC FanDome, we also showed everyone the tone we’re playing in, where it’s going to be fun, but Black Adam is a very different kind of antihero than what we’re used to. He’s very different from Shazam!, he’s very different from Superman. If you cross him, a lot of people don’t walk away from that. So that’s fun for us, to have DJ playing a character like that which he typically hasn’t played before. Look, I think you’re going to love it. The movie’s big and it’s a lot of fun. But it’s got a lot of edge to it, and I think the world is ready for that.”

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise‘s Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fatte, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

Black Adam is currently set to be released on July 29, 2022.