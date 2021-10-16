Black Adam: First Look at Justice Society of America Logo

DC FanDome 2021 is kicking off this Saturday, showcasing a wide array of aspects from the movies, television shows, comics, and more in the DC universe. One of the most highly-anticipated parts of the event might be a first look at Black Adam, something that franchise star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confirmed on social media earlier this week. It’s been known that Johnson’s Black Adam will be sharing the screen with members of the Justice Society of America, and now we have a look at how they will be branded in universe. A new t-shirt design has surfaced on the official DC Shop, showing a logo for the Justice Society of America. You can check it out below.

The film’s version of the JSA will include Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell). Created by Gardner Fox, the Justice Society is regarded to be one of the oldest superhero teams in DC canon.

“It’s an ensemble piece, Black Adam,” Brosnan said in a recent interview. “You have Dwayne, who’s at the pinnacle of his fame and fortune and success and popularity. He is magnificent as Black Adam. We are the Justice Society and there’s four of us, so we became a strong quartet of actors. The writing was very good. There was just enough beats. You just want three good beats. If you have three good scenes to hang your hat and your heart on, then you can make something of your days. For me, Black Adam had that, and Cinderella had it, in its own specific way.”

“Our entire production team and our amazing director, Jaume Collet-Serra, we all have unified, giant ambitions for what we want to do with these characters and the JSA and all those new members we’re introducing from Hawkman to Atom Smasher to Cyclone and Doctor Fate,” producer Hiram Garcia told Variety back in 2020. “It’s an opportunity to put ourselves in the DC Universe, and really start to create a fun group of characters that audiences haven’t had the chance to see, but that a lot of them are familiar with.”

Black Adam will also star Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu (Young Rock), Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard, Aladdin) Mohammed Amer (Ramy), James Cusati-Moyer (Prodigal Son), Bodhi Sabongui (Legends of Tomorrow) have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

Black Adam is set to be released on July 29, 2022.