Black Adam Footage Plays on Roof of LA Rams Stadium

Next month, the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is going to change. At least, that's how Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson tells it. Black Adam is hitting theaters in October and the marketing campaign is officially in full swing. Johnson, DC, New Line, and Warner Bros. are doing whatever they can to remind people that the movie is very big and very exciting. That apparently includes projecting footage from Black Adam on the top of the roof of a football stadium, where it can only be seen from the sky.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Rams Twitter account shared a video of a Black Adam teaser playing on the roof of the massive SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The video of the footage was taken from a helicopter and you can check it out below!

🎥 @blackadammovie x #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/3QKwJWFGT5 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 14, 2022

The Rams account shared the video with the caption, "Taking big screen to a whole new level!" This is likely the largest "screen" Black Adam will footage will be shown on, though there isn't exactly a big audience in the clouds waiting to watch.

When is Black Adam releasing in theaters?

Black Adam is the second live-action DC movie to hit theaters in 2022 and it will also be the last. Black Adam arrives in theaters on October 21st, one of the many release dates the film has had throughout development and production. There were other DC films set to follow it to the big screen in 2022, but they have all since been moved to 2023.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods and Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom were both set for theatrical releases in late 2022, but both were shifted to 2023. Shazam was moved to avoid Avatar 2 and gain the ability to screen in IMAX theaters, while Aquaman 2 is still in post-production. Those two films will arrive next year, as will The Flash, which is still set for a summer release.

Are you looking forward to checking out Black Adam in theaters next month? Let us know in the comments!