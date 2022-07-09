Black Adam Casts James Cusati-Moyer in Mystery Role

✖

With filming officially set to begin this week, fans have been eager to see exactly what updates are in store for Black Adam. The DC Films production will bring about the long-awaited debut of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's take on Black Adam, as well as the feature film debut of the Justice Society of America. A lot of details surrounding the film have largely remained a mystery — but now, we know the latest cast member who will be joining the project. On Wednesday, it was announced that James Cusati-Moyer has been cast in Black Adam in a currently unknown role.

Cusati-Moyer was recently nominated for a Tony Award for his role as Dustin in Slave Play. His onscreen credits include Blue Bloods, The Path, Prodigal Son, and the upcoming Shonda Rhimes Netflix series Inventing Anna.

Joining Johnson and Cusati-Moyer in the film are Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi (Person of Interest, The L Word), and Marwan Kenzari (The Old Guard, Aladdin) in currently-unknown roles.

"When [Dwayne] said, 'Welcome to Black Adam,' it was literally like what I imagined winning the lottery to feel like," Hodge said in a previous interview. "I had been very, very much looking forward to being a part of any kind of superhero universe. I didn’t care what it was for such a long time just because I had been such a fan. I grew up on graphic novels. I got into the business so I could earn money to buy Batman toys, you know? But as far as my pursuit of this kind of vehicle — for no particular character, but just any foot in the door — it had been many years. It was like 13 to 15 years of constantly going up to bat and getting told no.... So it really was a validation of those last few years of pursuit, hustle, and preparation. And for me, it was a real moment of disbelief."

What do you think of James Cusati-Moyer joining the cast of Black Adam? What character do you think he could be playing? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Black Adam is set to be released in theaters on July 29, 2022.

h/t: Deadline