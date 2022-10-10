Black Adam Star Suffered Serious Injury on Set (Exclusive)

Filming Black Adam in Atlanta took some truly heroic effort from one of its cast members, seeing as Noah Centineo suffered what sounds like a pretty serious injury on the film's set. Centineo portrays Atom Smasher in the upcoming DC Comics movie, a character who can grow to a massive size on a moment's notice. With the character getting in on several of the many action sequences Black Adam has to offer, Centineo was tossed into the ring for some intense moments on set. According to the actor in our exclusive interview, he injured himself significantly on more than one occasion.

"I was in performance capture for a lot of the CGI moments but there were moments in real life where I was running to a built city, Kahndaq, on the backlot in Atlanta where we shot it," Centineo said. "I actually dislocated my arm."

Quintessa Swindell, Black Adam's Cyclone, sat beside Centineo in the interview and pointed out that Centineo had not mentioned this anywhere else. "I'm so happy you brought it up," Swindell said. "I don't know why you haven't mentioned it.'

Ultimately, Centineo said he had, "forgot about it," but the dislocated arm experience happened, "four times in Atlanta." The full interview can be seen in the video above or on the ComicBook.com YouTube channel. Centineo went on to describe how he filmed some of the action sequences involving Atom Smasher as a massive figure in Kahndaq. "There's a scene where I'm running, so I run about 40 yards one direction and they're trailing in the car, and then I realize what i realize, and then I have to run 60 yards in the other direction," Centineo said. "So, I'm sure they took that and took the way that I was running and probably went and, as they edit and beyond. I put a lot of personality. As you know, I wear a hood in a lot of the action but there's a lot of physicality in the role that either is funny or creates tension. So, I'm sure they just picked up those different things and put it into the post-production and made it even better."

Centineo seems to have fully healed from the injury on set. it remains unknown which sequence from the film prompted the injuries to his arm. Centineo's Atom Smasher is a member of the Justice Society of America, an ensemble of DC Comics super heroes making their live-action debut in the film franchise.

Black Adam hits theaters on October 21.