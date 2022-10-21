Comic-Con 2022: Viola Davis to Return as Amanda Waller in Black Adam

It's Saturday at San Diego-Comic which means lots of exciting panels have been taking place. Today, Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock showed up for the Warner Bros. panel in his full Black Adam costume and shared a new trailer for the highly-anticipated DC film. The event also included some exciting news... Viola Davis will be returning as Amanda Waller in Black Adam. Davis previously played the role in Suicide Squad, The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker.

The Rock took to Twitter to share the trailer, teasing, "BORN OUT OF RAGE. Exclusive look at #BlackAdam⚡️ that we JUST released in the electrified room of #ComicCon Hall H ⚡️⚡️ The hierarchy of power in the #DCUniverse is changing." You can check out the footage in the post below:

Back in May, it was revealed that an Amanda Waller series was in development for HBO Max with Davis being eyed to return. Davis would executive produce the series, and Watchmen alum Christal Henry is expected to write and executive produce. James Gunn, who helmed Waller's previous appearances in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, would executive produce alongside Peter Safran.

"As a comic book and Wonder Woman fan, I love the whole DC Comics universe," Davis previously told The Hollywood Reporter of portraying Waller. "I traded comic books as a kid so all of that appeals to me. When you dream about being an actor as a kid, that's what you dream about. That's like play acting: being the superhero, getting the gun; it plays into that fantasy."

As for Black Adam, the movie was directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate, and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast in currently unknown roles.

"He has the ability to change the hierarchy of power in the DC universe and then, coupled with that, it was the opportunity to take [Justice Society of America], who pre-dated Justice League, and, again, these awesome interesting characters, as well," Johnson told reporters during a recent event surrounding the film's first trailer. "We have the resources, we have the material, we have the IP. We, collectively, can get a hold of it and really take good ownership of it and present it to the world. Years later, here we all are, you guys saw the first trailer."

Stay tuned for more updates from Comic-Con 2022. Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on October 21st.