Black Adam Star Pierce Brosnan Teases His Doctor Fate Costume

✖

Black Adam has been in production in Atlanta, and the DCEU film is set to feature a star-studded cast. Not only is Dwayne Johnson playing the titular role, but former James Bond, Pierce Brosnan, is showing up in the film as Doctor Fate. In a recent Instagram post, Johnson revealed that the production has three weeks left of shooting. Brosnan recently shared a similar timeline when talking to his son for People, and revealed that his costume requires him to wear a motion-capture suit.

The chat was shared by @blackadamnews and features Dylan Brosnan telling his dad that he's excited to see him in the Doctor Fate costume. "I know, I know," Brosnan replied. "I do have to put the motion-capture suit on, which is an acting challenge in itself. But luckily, I was brought up in the theatre, so I know how to get into tights and act the goat," he added with a laugh." You can check out a clip from their chat in the tweet below:

“This is such a big movie so the schedule is changing….I do have to put the motion capture suit on…” - @PierceBrosnan talks about the scheduling of ‘Black Adam’ and Doctor Fate’s costume with his son for @people. pic.twitter.com/D7Lqk8FBAy — Black Adam Updates (@blackadamnews) June 19, 2021

After Brosnan was cast in the role, he took to social media to express his excitement. "Such a pleasure to announce the Final member of our #JusticeSociety, Mr. Pierce Brosnan as the iconic and all knowing, DR. FATE. I am grateful to have such a talented, diverse and hungry cast. The hierarchy of power and the DC universe is about to change," Johnson wrote. "Aloha Dwayne, Looking forward to working with you and playing the role of Dr. Fate in the company of all. Let's play ball," Brosnan replied.

In addition to Johnson and Brosnan, the Black Adam cast is also set to include Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Marwan Kenzari and Sarah Shahi in undisclosed roles. The movie is set to be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise, House of Wax).

"Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero," Johnson previously said of the film. "As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority."

"Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart - I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid - my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one-of-a-kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people - but he does it his way. Truth and justice - the BLACK ADAM way," Johnson wrote on Instagram.

Black Adam is currently scheduled to hit theatres on July 29, 2022.