Black Adam Tie-In Comic Preview Reveals New Hawkman and JSA Details

With DC's Black Adam movie just a few months away, we've already begun to get acquainted with the film's version of the Justice Society of America, the very first superhero team in the pages of DC Comics. The film's JSA roster will consist of Carter Hall / Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Maxine Hunkel / Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Albert Rothstein / Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), each of whom are actually getting their own comic one-shot in the lead-up to their blockbuster debut. That will begin with next week's Black Adam — Justice Society Secret Files: Hawkman #1, and a newly-released preview of the comic from DC provides a look at what that will entail.

Black Adam — Justice Society Secret Files: Hawkman #1 will be written by Cavan Scott, with art from Scot Eaton, inks from Norm Rapmund, colors from Andrew Dalhouse, letters from Rob Leigh, and a main cover from Kaare Andrews. According to the solicitation for the Secret Files story, "Long ago, Hawkman was the leader of the Justice Society, but what is he now? Still a hero, or another relic in a museum? Everything changes when he finds himself haunted by not only the past, but also the vengeful spirit of a wayward thief. Will this Gentleman Ghost be the death of Hawkman or will he deliver a warning from beyond the grave? The road to Black Adam begins here."

The preview provides some interesting hints as to Hawkman and the JSA's past, including the fact that they fought the obscure Golden Age Aquaman villain Naeco the Destroyer. It also reveals that the JSA have existed on a public level, but are believed to have been disbanded long ago. Additionally, Eternium is name-dropped, and we learn some details regarding Hawkman himself, including that his ship, which was teased in the footage of the film's first trailer, is called the "Hawk Cruiser."

Black Adam — Justice Society Secret Files: Hawkman #1

Black Adam is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on October 21st. Black Adam — The Justice Society Secret Files: Hawkman #1 will be released wherever comic books are sold on July 5th.