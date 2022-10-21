Black Adam Trailer Reveals First Look at Iconic DC Location

The second trailer for Black Adam made its debut on Thursday, ushering in a whole new corner of the DC Films world. The project will serve as the live-action movie debut of Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson), alongside members of the beloved DC Comics superteam the Justice Society of America. This new trailer showcased the best look yet at the JSA in action, with new looks at Carter Hall / Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Maxine Hunkel / Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Albert Rothstein / Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo). In addition, the trailer provided an epic look at what appears to be the JSA's base of operations — a headquarters that have had unique evolutions over the years.

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

(Photo: DC Entertainment)

In the Golden Age of Comics, the JSA operated out of an unassuming brownstone building, before upgrading to a mansion-like headquarters in the JSA run of the early 2000s. It looks like Black Adam might be putting their own twist on the building, which you can see in screenshots above. The JSA's debut has been one of the most highly-anticipated components of Black Adam, especially given the storied history that the characters have had in the comics.

"We ain't no new Justice League," Hodge explained to reporters during a recent press event. "We came first. All right? Let's get that straight. Justice Society was the very first superhero team in the existence of ever."

"Our entire production team and our amazing director, Jaume Collet-Serra, we all have unified, giant ambitions for what we want to do with these characters and the JSA and all those new members we're introducing from Hawkman to Atom Smasher to Cyclone and Doctor Fate," producer Hiram Garcia previously told Variety in 2020. "It's an opportunity to put ourselves in the DC Universe, and really start to create a fun group of characters that audiences haven't had the chance to see, but that a lot of them are familiar with."

Black Adam is directed by Jungle Cruise's Jaume Collett-Serra, and will also feature Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui in currently unknown roles.

Black Adam is set to be released exclusively in theaters on October 21st.