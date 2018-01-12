Nafessa Williams Talks ‘Black Lightning’ in New Video

The CW has released a new video for Black Lightning, which features a special behind-the-scenes interview with Nafessa Williams.

In the video, Williams introduces audiences to her character, Anissa Pierce, and explains her role within the world of the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Anissa is Jefferson Pierce’s oldest daughter.” Williams reveals. “She has her opinions, yes she does, and she fights for them. And she’s willing to put it all on the line for it, too.”

As fans have seen, Anissa will fight for what she believes in in a pretty interesting way, as she is set to suit up as the DC Comics hero Thunder. But before that, she and her sister Jennifer Pierce (China Anne McClain) will have a unique relationship with the world of superheroism.

“We don’t know that our father is Black Lightning.” Williams explains. “He retired, and we, as his daughters, we get into a little trouble and we bring him out of retirement.”

While it’s unknown exactly when all three will end up suiting up together, Williams is excited about what the show’s representation will bring to television.

“We are the first black superhero family to be on network TV, so it’s a part of history.” Williams added. “How historic is that? So I’m honored to be a part of the show.”

So, how exactly will both sisters deal with getting superpowers?

“Jennifer is young, she’s a teenager, and for her getting her powers is very different than Anissa getting her powers for the first time,” McClain told ComicBook.com recently. “I’ve said that she’s older, she’s confident, she knows who she is at this point in her life and she’s comfortable with that. Jennifer is still trying to figure that out. To have this happen to her is a huge deal, and she feels like an alien on Earth. It’s difficult for her to deal with; it’s going to be very interesting to see.”

Black Lightning will premiere on January 16th at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following the midseason premiere of The Flash.