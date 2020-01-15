Black Lightning’s Christine Adams on the Big Crisis on Infinite Earths Twist

This year’s DC crossover on The CW has been the biggest to date, with too many cameos for most normal humans to keep track of and a lot of significant players. It also promises to have a long shadow in the form of changes made to The Flash, Black Lightning, Supergirl, Batwoman, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow even after Arrow goes off the air later this month. And Christine Adams, who plays Lynn Stewart on Black Lightning, says that it will be interesting to see how things shake out in Freeland in the wake of the red energy wave that seemingly wiped out their city last month.

Spoilers ahead for “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Turn back if you’re squeamish.

Of course, even after the wave wiped out Freeland (and the rest of their Earth), Black Lightning himself (Cress Williams) was recruited by Pariah to help stop the Anti-Monitor’s march through reality, meaning that Jefferson Pierce had to come to grips with the fact that the multiverse was much, much bigger than he ever thought. And that will have ramifications going forward, too.

Black Lightning and his family are back from the dead, as is Freeland, but they have been merged with Earth-1 and Earth-38 to create “Earth Prime,” a world that includes all of the DC shows currently airing on The CW and gives the characters an opportunity to team up whenever they want to.

“I think once the crossover happens…we don’t know what that’s going to look like, in terms of, now it’s one world,” Adams told ComicBook.com on the set of Black Lightning earlier this season. “Within a world that was kind of real before, set in a real place versus this, crossover world. How are we going to kind of marry those two things? I mean, we’ll have to create a new world order.”

She compared the process to trying to find hope in Freeland, which is currently under martial law and overseen by the ASA, who have been terrorizing metahumans like the ones in Lynn’s family for years. In both cases, she explained, it will be a multi-step process to coming to a new understanding of what their life is like.

Jefferson himself was thrown into the deep end, of course; after spending a lifetime thinking that Superman and his allies and enemies were the stuff of comic books, Black Lightning joined the Crisis team and found himself almost immediately teaming up with two Flashes and two Supermen, among many others. For his part, Cress Williams told us that those scenes were some of his favorite this year.’

“What stands out to me — and I think, just because it was totally different — was honestly a scene, I can’t tell you about anything, but, a scene that I did in Vancouver,” Williams told reporters after being asked about his favorite scenes so far this season. “That was a lot of fun. I think I can say it was with Grant….But, it was, you’re working with a new person, and a new environment…and, Grant and I, behind the scenes, discovered that we have a lot of the same sensibilities, when it comes to the work. And they wrote a scene that was really just a good person-to-person scene. It went by so fast, but, it was really fun to do.”

The post-“Crisis on Infinite Earths” version of the Arrowverse launches on Sunday, and new episodes of Batwoman, Supergirl, Black Lightning, and Arrow will air next week.