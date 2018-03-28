‘Black Lightning’: Breaking Down the Ending of “The Book of Redemption”

The latest installment of Black Lightning brought some new surprises — and a betrayal that fans might not have seen coming.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Black Lightning, “Sins of the Father: The Book of Redemption”, below!

Tonight’s episode saw the Pierce family continue to uncover secrets, particularly around what the A.S.A. is planning on doing with the super-powered young people it’s kidnapping. As the episode went on, Gambi (James Remar) explained that the A.S.A. would realistically have some sort of scout working for them as a way to report on which children had gotten their powers through Green Light.

In the episode’s final scene, fans got a pretty clear idea of who that scout was: Kara Fowdy (Skye P. Marshall), who was holding a meeting with Martin Proctor (Gregg Henry). Yes, Garfield High’s vice principal, and one of Jefferson’s (Cress Williams) seemingly-loyal confidants, is actually working for the bad guy.

So, where do things go from here? Honestly, it’s too early to tell, but Kara being directly involved in the whole season-long predicament certainly adds an extra layer to things.

While it’s safe to say that most viewers didn’t suspect Kara of working for the A.S.A., the signs actually have been telegraphed here and there throughout the season. (Which is something that we break down in further detail here.) The very first moment that audiences met Kara, she was trying to introduce Jefferson to Lady Eve (Jill Scott), something that makes a lot more sense knowing that both women were members of the A.S.A..

And in the episode “Black Jesus”, Kara tried to help Jefferson deal with a Green Light-inflicted student, who the school board was trying to expel — which, by the way, would theoretically allow the A.S.A. to kidnap him easier. After spending much of the episode trying to convince Jefferson to follow the board’s wishes, she’s surprised to discover that he goes against it.

Although Kara’s actions were somewhat hiding in plain sight, there’s no telling exactly what her motives are, and what keeps her willing to help the A.S.A. in the first place. And in a way, another wrench was thrown into that at the episode’s end as well, now that it’s clear that Kara clearly didn’t know that Jefferson is Black Lightning. How she deals with that information, and if it ends up changing what exactly her alliances are, will definitely be something fans are excited to see in Black Lightning‘s remaining episodes.

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.