‘Black Lightning’: Tobias Whale Returns in “The Resurrection and the Light: The Book of Pain” Preview

The CW has released a new preview for “The Resurrection and the Light: The Book of Pain”, the upcoming twelfth episode of Black Lightning‘s first season.

The preview teases what is sure to be one major facet of the episode — the return of Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III), who has been missing from the show’s storyline for a few episodes. Following the deadly shootout in the episode “Equinox: The Book of Fate”, it was essentially assumed that Tobias had disappeared to some other location, but it was unknown exactly when he would enter the fold again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Judging by the promo, it looks like Tobias will be sent by the A.S.A. to capture Black Lightning (Cress Williams), leading to a major battle in Garfield High School between the two men, Thunder (Nafessa Williams), and Syonide (Charlbi Dean).

It’s safe to assume that Tobias’ return will be appreciated by the show’s audience, especially depending on how exactly things unfold.

“I wanted it to feel real, relatable, I wanted it to feel accessible,” Krondon told ComicBook.com during a set visit last year. “That you, as the viewer and a fan, you had access to Tobias Whale, the character. Even though he has to be formidable, I still want to be attainable for you. I still want it to feel like, okay, wait a minute, this guy might be next door. This guy might knock on my door, f–k around, you know what I mean?”

You can check out the full synopsis for “The Resurrection and the Light: The Book of Pain” below.

Tobias (Marvin Jones III) returns to Freeland. He is tasked to capture – not kill – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) with the help of an unexpected source. After a battle of epic proportions, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) provide surprising aid.

Christine Adams, Damon Gupton and James Remar also star.

The episode was written by Jan Nash & Adam Giaudrone and directed by Oz Scott .

Black Lightning airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of The Flash. “The Resurrection and the Light: The Book of Pain” will debut on April 10.