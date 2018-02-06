‘Black Lightning’: Lady Eve & Tobias Whale Plan in “Black Jesus” Clip

The CW has released a new clip from “Black Jesus”, tonight’s episode of Black Lightning.

The scene shows Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III) meeting with Lady Eve (Jill Scott) in her morgue. Lady Eve tells Tobias that people are beginning to question his legitimacy, especially after his biggest accomplishment – supposedly killing Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) – was proven to not be true.

This sort of playing field between Black Lightning‘s hero and villain is certainly unique, and something that the series is set to explore as episodes go along.

“We will eventually get to [the why of] that, but yes, Tobias does legitimately think that Black Lightning is dead,” said Williams. “[Black Lightning] doesn’t think that Tobias is dead. He thinks he’s just ‘gone,’ and it’s not until really farther down the line that [he learns differently].”

And for some fans, this clip certainly helps fuel the speculation that Lady Eve is the season’s real Big Bad, with Tobias clearly following her orders. What other role Lady Eve has to play in the episode – as well as the rest of the season – has yet to be seen.

The episode’s title, “Black Jesus” is a nickname given to Jefferson Pierce in the show’s pilot, but here it looks like it might be applied to Black Lightning. During a recent visit to the set of Black Lightning, ComicBook.com asked series star Cress Williams whether it was strange to play a character so revered by his community, but often at odds with his own family.

“It’s strange but it’s kind of fitting for life,” Williams said. “I like to think I’m the most popular guy in my home but still, that’s just what happens, you know. No matter what’s going on out in the world, no matter if I go out in the world and people recognize me, and want my autograph and this and that, my own home is a very cut clean environment with the dogs, I take care of the trash. My kids are my kids, I am no different than anybody else. It’s kind of what life is.”

Black Lightning airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following new episodes of The Flash on The CW.