‘Black Lightning’: Gambi Makes Thunder a New Suit in “Equinox: The Book of Fate” Clip

The CW had released a new clip for “Equinox: The Book of Fate,” tonight’s episode of Black Lightning.

Last week, Anissa’s (Nafessa Williams) powers were revealed to her parents when Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) mistook his masked daughter as trying to hurt Lynn (Christine Adams) as opposed to help her. Anissa’s powers weren’t the only surprising reveal, though, as the end of the episode saw the eldest Pierce daughter discover that her father is Black Lightning. Now that both secrets are out it looks like Anissa will be getting a more advanced suit courtesy of Peter Gambi (James Remar.) You can check out the clip in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the clip, Gambi is pulling out all the stops when it comes to Anissa’s new suit. While it hasn’t been shown yet onscreen (hopefully that reveal is coming tonight,) The CW has previously shared a promotional image of Anissa in her official Thunder costume revealing it bears a resemblance to Thunder’s comic book look, just with more armor and a mask that also features protective goggles similar to those worn by Black Lightning on the series.

The clip also shows that, for as enthusiastic as Gambi is to be designing the suit and as excited Anissa is to have a suit that she didn’t have to put together out of items purchased from a lingerie shop, Lynn isn’t quite as into the idea of her daughter hitting the streets as a vigilante. The discovery that Anissa has powers at all, not to mention that she nearly died fighting with her father, is something that Lynn is going to struggle with. Adams told ComicBook.com that these revelations makes Lynn feel a bit like a failure.

“It’s funny, you know, cause as, again, a scientist something should have occurred to her, and actually we do get in one of the episodes where we sort of talk about that,” Adams said. “She talks about feeling like a failure, for not really thinking about it sooner, but I guess in the great scheme of everything … either she was somewhat in denial, or she genuinely thought that [Jefferson] was this super metahuman that had been, had inherited these powers that are particular to him. So, it is a discovery, but it’s one that she will obviously then vigorously pursue as a scientist.”

Lynn might want to be careful in her pursuit, however. Lady Eve (Jill Scott) was clear to Gambi last week that Lynn’s research was crossing into dangerous territory and as we’ve seen from the promotional photos for the episode, the formidably and mysterious Lady Eve may just be taking things into her own hands as she plots her next move.

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 8/9c after The Flash on The CW. “Equinox: The Book of Fate” airs tonight.