‘Black Lightning’ Teases SDCC Appearance in New Teaser

San Diego Comic-Con is coming up later this week and The CW wants fans to know that Black Lightning will be there. The network released a new teaser teasing the show’s appearance at the event.

You can check it out in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series, which returns for its second season this fall, will have their presentation on Saturday, July 21st at 11:00 a.m. in Ballroom 20 at the convention. In addition to a first look at that upcoming second season, the series stars and producers will host a question and answer session for fans.

And fans are sure to have lots of questions. In the first season finale, Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams), along with the help of his daughters Jennifer (China Anne McClain) and Anissa (Nafessa Williams), his ex-wife Lynn (Christine Adams), and surrogate father Peter Gambi (James Remar) exposed the A.S.A. for the terrible experiments the organization and its vicious leader Martin Proctor had been carrying out on the citizens of Freeland for decades. However, with Proctor dead, the Pierce family is set to face new challenges in season two with villain Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones II) more determined than ever to take down Black Lightning.

There will be family challenges as well for the Pierces. With all of the Pierces now aware of Jefferson’s abilities and Black Lightning identity as well as Jennifer developing and trying to come to terms with her own powers things may be very different for the family in season two, but Williams recently told ComicBook.com that he hopes that leads to a stronger story, one that raises the bar for the series.

“I think that because the whole family now knows the secret, it will be even a stronger family unit,” Williams said. “But because of that it causes Tobias to have to raise his game. You’re stronger together than you are separate. You saw a tease in the finale that [Tobias] has got that briefcase, and so I think he’s going to raise the bar with more meta-villains. There’s going to be probably three people fighting crime, so it can’t be just guys with guns, so I think it’s going to be more. Now that we have established the world and the characters, and we’ve introduced them to who Black Lightning is, we get to raise the bar.”

Are you attending San Diego Comic-Con? Let us know if you will be checking out Black Lightning‘s presentation in the comments below!

New episodes of Black Lightning returns to The CW this fall, airing Tuesday nights at 9/8c after The Flash.