‘Black Lightning’ Star Cress Williams on Exploring Consequences in Season 2

Black Lightning ended its first season in a big way with the whole Pierce family coming together to take down Martin Proctor and the shady A.S.A., but just because the heroes were victorious doesn’t mean that there won’t be fallout. According to series star Cress Williams, the idea of consequences will play a major role in the show’s second season.

Speaking with TV Line, Williams explained that it was like the show dropped a bomb last season and now they have to deal with the impact of that bomb.

“We don’t have to explain anymore,” Williams said. “I feel like [showrunner] Salim [Akil} said, ‘let’s drop a bomb and see what happens!’ So, it’s not accidental that our first episodes are called ‘The Book of Consequences.’”

The episode titles Williams is referring to are the first four of the upcoming season. Entitled “The Book of Consequences: The Rise of The Green Light Babies” with subtitles indicating them to be chapters one through four, the episodes will likely deal with the lingering impact of the drug Green Light which gave users super powers last season. Some of those super powered users ended up collected by Proctor for whatever twisted experiments he had planned.

The status of those victims was left a bit in the air with the containment pods they were in failing, but their fates aren’t the only consequences the Pierce family will face. China Anne McClain has said that Jennifer will be seeing a therapist in season two to try to get her head on straight and control her powers while Jefferson/Black Lightning might be facing professional consequences. A casting breakdown for some of the new characters set to appear on the show indicated that Garfield High School might be getting a new principal.

“That’s part of the consequences,” Williams said.

Black Lightning will be back to airing new episodes on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW this October.