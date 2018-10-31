‘Black Lightning’: SPOILER Dies

Tonight’s episode of Black Lightning had some shocking developments — including the death of a pivotal character from the show’s first season.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Black Lightning, “The Book of Consequences Chapter Four: Translucent Freak”, below.

Last week, fans saw Kara Fowdy (Skye P. Marshall) land on Peter Gambi’s (James Remar) doorstep bleeding out following a brutal encounter with Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III). While it appeared at the time that this was the end for the woman who was once Garfield High’s vice principal, she showed up again tonight being cared for by Gambi, though her prognosis wasn’t good. Whale’s attack had left Fowdy with grave injuries that had devolved into a case of sepsis.

Unfortunately, as Gambi pointed out, she wasn’t going to recover from it. Gambi tells Fowdy that she’s dying and that she needs to clear her conscience as she spent last season as a spotter for the ASA, delivering kids into their hands — and give him as much information as she can in an attempt at final redemption.

“Their paths do continue to intersect. The difference between Ms. Fowdy and Gambi is that Gambi has been out of the ASA for a long time and he’s been fighting these guys, one way or another, for a long time,” Remar said during a recent visit to the set. “Whereas, Ms. Fowdy, she just wants to save her own neck at this point. That’s why what you’ve seen, when she first comes in, he’s not all that sympathetic. Can she be trusted? The fact is that she does show up bloody and he doesn’t kick her down the stairs or out into the street. It shows that he cares for her as a human being. She took over his old position. You’ve got to take some hard knocks to get out. Had she not been shown up bloody, who knows what would have materialized? As is, she’s not really an ally yet. She’s just someone that’s run out of options when she shows up with me. She’s trying to save her own neck.”

Fowdy rejects Gambi’s assessment of her situation initially, but eventually realizes that she is, in fact, going to die. With her final breaths, Fowdy instructs Gambi to burn her body and then reveals the location of the mysterious ASA’s briefcase before dying — the case is in Tobias Whale’s hands.

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.