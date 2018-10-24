‘Black Lightning’: Things Heat Up in “Translucent Freak” Photos

The CW has released a huge batch of photos for “Translucent Freak”, the fourth episode of Black Lightning‘s second season.

As fans saw in this week’s episode, Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning’s (Cress Williams) world has been turned upside down, now that Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III) has been captured by the Freeland PD.

“I remember playing that scene the moment where he comes up and says, ‘We got Tobias,’” series star Cress Williams told reporters of Tobias’ arrest. “And it’s just a flood of emotion. There’s this sense of relief, which is probably the most obvious thing. But on a very flip side of that there’s, ‘okay, what now?’ When you’re defined by this for so long, what now? And then on top of that there’s [the fact that the police] did it, but I wanted to do it. Jefferson wanted that satisfaction. It’s a whole myriad of emotions just in that moment.”

“And as the series progresses it’s, like anything, not going to be that simplistic.” Williams continued. “It moves us down a whole other path. It’s just a flood. Even playing that scene it was just a flood of all these different things that didn’t quite make sense because you’re just trying to piece it together. A lot of times when you want something so badly that you’re focused on it and then you actually get it, did you get it in the way that you wanted? Does it come in that package? Is it actually what you really wanted? You anticipate what it’s going to feel like and it doesn’t quite. Because it doesn’t bring my father back, which I think an audience can see that and go, ‘Yeah, this is not.’ So there’s fulfillment but there’s also a great hole still there.”

Meanwhile, the Pierce family seems to be going through quite a lot, including Jefferson and Lynn Stewart (Christine Adams) appearing to reconnect in some sort of romantic way.

“I think as as a couple, as a family, we’ve just picked up our pieces and started trying to move forward.” Williams previously explained. “There’s literally no time to have the — What do they call it, define the relationship? The DTR? — There’s no time to have it because then something hits us and then we got to deal with that and then this. We haven’t, as actors, and the characters haven’t either.”

You can view the synopsis for “Translucent Freak” below!

“PRESSURE – Jefferson (Cress Williams) confronts Anissa (Nafessa Williams) about her reckless and irresponsible behavior leading to a fierce disagreement. China Anne McClain, Christine Adams, Marvin Jones III, Damon Gupton, Jordan Calloway and James Remar also star.

Salli Richardson-Whitfield directed the episode written by Adam Giaudrone.”

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Translucent Freak” will air on October 30th.