‘Booster Gold’ Movie Still In Development According To Greg Berlanti

Following the disappointing Justice League, Warner Bros. is attempting to put the film behind them and focus their attention on the future of their DC Comics characters, with Wonder Woman 2, Aquaman, and Shazam! leading the charge in what could potentially help audiences forget about the studio’s struggles. In 2016, news surfaced that a movie was being developed featuring Booster Gold, which Greg Berlanti recently confirmed is still in the works.

“It’s still in development with DC,” Berlanti shared with The Wrap. “I wrote a draft, they’re trying to figure out both the distance that we still have to travel and how we want to execute it.”

Despite Booster Gold’s popularity with readers, the character’s more quirky and lighthearted tone makes him difficult to work into the DC Extended Universe of films, which has been depicted as darker and more somber affairs. One of the stalls in the film’s development is reportedly “how it’s going to fit into their greater landscape,” especially given the character’s lack of recognition to casual movie-going audiences.

Berlanti, who claims he has “a draft with a writer I liked very much,” also knows that Warner Bros.’ shifting schedule of superhero films has caused some unexpected interruptions.

“That’s really on them, they’re still kind of determining their order of business on that end,” the filmmaker pointed out.

While it’s unclear when the film could potentially move forward, Berlanti expressed his interest in sitting in the director’s chair.

“If the studio is excited — it’s obviously their determination. We finished all the work we need to do on the draft, I would love to do something in that space,” the filmmaker confessed. “I’m still a little clueless on how movies come together. I show up to work every day and make the work as good as I can but then they call me and say, ‘We’re making it!’”

The slate of DCEU releases might be regularly changing, but Berlanti had claimed shortly after the concept’s announcement that the film wouldn’t be set in the shared universe.

“As of right now we have no connective tissue to those worlds,” Berlanti admitted to Vulture in September of 2016. “It’d be a separate thing.”

The theatrical cut of Justice League is now available on Digital HD and hits Blu-ray on March 13th with deleted scenes. The DC Extended Universe continues with Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam! on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.

