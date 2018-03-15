Brian Michael Bendis Appeared on ‘Krypton’ Sneak Peek Last Night

Longtime Marvel veteran Brian Michael Bendis, who will begin his DC Comics career with a feature in Action Comics #1000 next month, made a soft global debut for DC on SYFY last night, promoting the upcoming Superman prequel Krypton.

The series, which tells the story of Superman’s grandfather Seg-El, will debut at SXSW today. You can read our review here.

Bendis, who made his name creating and defining characters like Miles Morales and Jessica Jones, will take over the Superman titles this summer, beginning on May 31 with a miniseries titled Man of Steel. His story in Action Comics #1000 will set up the events of that series.

Unlike writer/artist John Byrne, who rebooted Superman with The Man of Steel in 1986 and then took over two monthly Superman titles, Bendis will reportedly not be discarding any of the popular post-Rebirth take on Superman and instead reinventing the Man of Steel by, interestingly enough, delving into a heretofore unknown threat with ties to Krypton itself.

As seen below, Bendis appeared on last night’s special Krypton: Making of the Legend, comparing the series’ sole superhero Adam Strange to Superman’s own journey.

“Strange came from earth and ended up on a strange planet that he became the hero of,” the writer explained.

Adam Strange, who travels on something called a Zeta Beam to visit the far-off world of Rann, is a kind of Flash Gordon-style space hero with a red suit, helmet, and ray gun in the comics. On Krypton, sans helmet and ray gun, he travels to Krypton’s past to warn Superman’s ancestors of a coming, time-traveling evil that threatens to destroy Krypton prematurely in order to get make sure Superman is never created.

You can hear the rest of what Bendis has to say, and view the full, 22-minute special, at the Syfy website or embedded above.

Are you excited to see more of Superman’s birth world? Chime in below to discuss your hopes, expectations, and reservations.

Krypton is coming to SYFY on March 21.

