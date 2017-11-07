Brian Michael Bendis Shares List Of Everyone Who Can Beat Batman

Brian Michael Bendis is now a part of DC Comics, and he might be regretting a list he wrote taking down one of their most notable icons.

That would be the Dark Knight himself Batman, who Bendis took down a peg earlier this year. Bendis was asked about a 2017 crossover that would pit Cap in a rematch against Batman, as the two were quite evenly matched in the last crossover from DC and Marvel. Bendis’ reply put Batman in his place.

“Well, for the record, after much research, here is the official list of all the people that could easily beat up batman…,” Bendis said, and proceeded to list an army of names (via Bleeding Cool).

“A-Bomb, Abe Sapien, Abin Sur, Abomination, Abrades, Absorbing Man, Adam Monroe, Adam Strange, Agent, Agent Bob, Agent Zero, Air-Walker, Ajax, Alan Scott, Alex Mercer, Alex Woolsly, Alfred Pennyworth, Alf, Alien, Allan Quatrain, Amazo, Ammo, Ando Masahashi, Angel, Angel, Angel Dust, Angel Salvadore, Angela, Animal Man, Annihilus, Ant-Man, Ant-Man II, Anti-Monitor, Anti-Spawn, Anti-Venom, Apocalypse, Aquababy, Equaled, Aquaman, Arachne, Archangel, Arclight, Ares, Ariel, Armor, Arsenal, Astro Boy, Atlas, Atom, Atom Girl, Atom I, Atom II, Atom III, Atom IV, Aurora, Azazel, Azrael, and Aztar” round out the A section.

Bendis continues with the B’s. “Bane, Banshee, Bantam, Batgirl I, Batgirl II, Batgirl III, Batgirl IV, Batgirl V, Batgirl VI, Battlestar, Batwoman, Beak, Beast, Beast Boy, Beetle, Ben 10, Beta Ray Bill, Beyond, Big Barda, Big Daddy, Big Man, Bill Harken, Billy Kincaid, Binary, Bird-Brain, Bird-Man, Bird-Man II, Birman, Bishop, Bizarro, Black Abbott, Black Adam, Black Bolt, Black Canary, Black Canary, Black Cat, Black Goliath, Black Knight III, Black Lightning, Black Mamba, Black Panther, Black Widow, Black Widow II, Blackout, Blackwing, Blackwulf, Blade, Blaquesmith, Bling!, Blink, Blizzard, Blizzard I, Blizzard II, Blob, Bloodaxe, Bloodhawk, Bloodwraith, Blue Beetle, Blue Beetle I, Blue Beetle II, Blue Beetle III, Bolt, Bomb Queen, Boom Boom, Boomer, Booster Gold, Box, Box III, Box IV, Brainiac, Brainiac 5, Brother Voodoo, Buffy, Bullseye, Bumblebee, Bumbleboy, Bushido, Cable,” and well, you get the idea.

Bendis went all the way down the alphabet, ending his tongue and cheek response with a GIF from Inglorious Basterds that reads “I think this just might be my masterpiece.”

To be fair, pretty sure characters like Walrus, Plantman, and Master Chief couldn’t beat Batman, but maybe he’ll really answer the question now that he’s over at DC. While most of the list is just funny, that Yoda pick is probably spot on. You can view the full list here.