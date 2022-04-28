Check Out This Clip From DC Showcase - Constantine: House of Mystery (Exclusive)

✖

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has provided ComicBook with an exclusive first look at a scene from DC Showcase – Constantine: House of Mystery. In the clip, Constantine finds himself in the House of Mystery, and meets up with some old friends for a card game...but you just know there's going to be more to it than that. We won't spoil too much here, but one thing that's worth saying is that this short (which is over 20 minutes long, so...not that short) is actually canonical to the DC Universe animated continuity that wrapped up with Justice League Dark: Apokolips War and has since been rebooted. How does that work? Well, you'll have to watch to find out, but it does allow for one more outing as Nasty Piece of Work John Constantine for Matt Ryan (Constantine, DC's Legends of Tomorrow).

This short marks the latest -- and possibly final -- "last time out" as John Constantine for Matt Ryan, who originated the character in the 2014 NBC series Constantine before heading to the Arrowverse to reprise the character in both Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. Writer Ernie Altbacker joked that he's glad he didn't know that was the case at the time, or he might have felt more pressure.

"He is the iconic Constantine guy right now, I think," Altbacker told ComicBook. "He does such a great job with it. He really inhabits the old trench coat of Constantine quite well, but I didn't really think of it that way. As a fan, I'm always like 'Never say never,' and as a writer, I'm like, 'Maybe if I do it so great, they'll bring it back.'"

You can see the official synopsis for the Constantine short below.

Matt Ryan (Constantine, Legends of Tomorrow) reprises his live-action and animated role as the Hellblazer himself in Constantine – The House of Mystery. In the all-new short, John Constantine wakes up in the eerie House of Mystery with no recollection of how he got there. Fortunately, Zatanna and his friends are all there. Unfortunately, they have a bad habit of turning into demons and ripping him to shreds, over and over again! Camilla Luddington (Grey's Anatomy) and Ray Chase (Licorice Pizza) reprise their roles from Justice League Dark: Apokolips War as Zatanna and Jason Blood/Etrigan, respectively, while Robin Atkin Downes (The Strain) and Damian O'Hare (Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl) reprise their roles from Constantine: City of Demons as Negral and Chas, respectively. In addition, Grey Griffin (Scooby-Doo franchise) and Lou Diamond Phillips (La Bamba, Longmire, Young Guns) join the cast of the short, which is directed by Matt Peters (Injustice) from a script by Ernie Altbacker (Batman: Hush).

You can get DC Showcase – Constantine: House of Mystery on DVD and Blu-ray Tuesday.