John Constantine Comes to ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ in Midseason Premiere Synopsis

The CW has released the official synopsis for the upcoming midseason premiere of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, titled “Daddy Darhkest.”

The episode is most anticipated becuase it will bring the team together with John Constantine, played by former Constantine star Matt Ryan. Besides a couple of appearances in Arrow, this will be his first time in the Arrowverse.

Soon, Constantine will get his own animated series on CW Seed, also voiced by Ryan and set in the same universe as Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. The Constantine cartoon will be hard-R horror and produced by the minds behind the Vixen and Freedom Fighters: The Ray animated series.

The Constantine of Legends of Tomorrow will be some of the most comics-accurate to date, with his smoking no longer a point of contention with producers and his bisexuality openly indicated via a flirtatious relationship with Citizen Cold.

“We have a fun little scene at the end of the episode,” Brandon Routh, who plays The Atom recently teased. “We don’t have a ton of interaction but we do have that. It would be fun to have a bigger exploration of their two characters. I think Ray is interested in the supernatural aspect, something he doesn’t understand. He’s not totally closed off to it just because he’s a scientist. I think he’s intrigued by everything — and Ray always does well with characters who are opposites to him, like Mick. I think John is a lot kinder than Mick, at least on the surface.”

You can check out the official synopsis below.

After Sara’s (Caity Lotz) encounter with Mallus, the Legends are paid a visit by John Constantine (guest star Matt Ryan), a demonologist detective.

The Legends agree to accompany him to a present-day psychiatric hospital and they are surprised to discover who Constantine is trying to help.

During the exorcism, Sara, Leo (guest star Wentworth Miller) and Constantine go missing, leaving Ray (Brandon Routh) and Zari (Tala Ashe) to try to take care of Constantine’s client.

Meanwhile, Amaya (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Nate (Nick Zano) once again come face to face with Kuasa. Dominc Purcell also stars.

Dermott Downs directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Matthew Maala.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow moves to a new night in 2018, airing on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Daddy Darhkest” will premiere on February 12.