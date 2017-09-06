Could DC’s Constantine Be Coming To Lucifer?

Earlier this year, Fox debuted a fantasy drama series based off one of DC Comics' cult characters. Lucifer debuted in January 2016 and focused on a character named Lucifer Morningstar from The Sandman. The show is loosely based off the Vertigo imprint, and fans have wondered whether the show would ever introduce some of the comic's other characters. And, now, one of the showrunners has commented on the possibility of Constantine cameoing in Lucifer's second season.

Over on TV Line, showrunner Ildy Modrovich answered a fan's burning question about the possible crossover. The executive said, "Never say never, but right now we have no plans for him."

"We might invite a little character from the comic books, Cain, at some point," she continued.

If you are not familiar with The Sandman or Lucifer, then you can catch-up on the franchises thanks to Vertigo. The former series debuted in January 1989 with Gaiman helming The Sandman. The series told the story of Dream (Morpheus) and his Endless comrades. The anthropomorphic characters all band together when their respective realms are threatened, and Morpheus discovers that change is inevitable after he is taken captive by an occult for nearly a century.

As for Lucifer, the character was introduced in The Sandman as a supporting character. The character acts as the Devil, and Gaiman's iteration of the hellish lord is a complex one. In the comics, Lucifer has ruled over Hell for 10 billion years and become bored with his feared reputation. He eventually decided to hand over the keys of hell to another character so he could explore the world, but he soon learned that his placement in Hell was not a punishment but a gift.

In his solo series, Lucifer runs a piano bar and learns what exactly free-will means. During his run, Lucifer met up with several different DC characters, and one of them was Constantine. The character is the star of the Hellblazer comics, and the paranormal detective was keen on discovering why Lucifer was hanging around outside of Hell.

If Constantine were to come to Lucifer, fans would definitely want to see Matt Ryan return as the hero. The actor played Constantine in the recent television adaptation of Hellblazer over on NBC, but the show was canceled after one season. Earlier this year, Ryan was asked whether he would want to reprise his role as Constantine, and the actor seem optimistic he would don the character's coat once more.

"Never say never, right?" Ryan said. "I'd just like to say 'Thank you fans for all the support you've given me from playing this character. It's such an iconic role and to have you guys support me is just a fantastic thing so thank you very, very much."

So, what do you think? Would you want to see Constantine star in Lucifer? Let us know what you want from the drama in the comments below!